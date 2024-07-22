'I'm going to do everything I can to support her': Gov. Beshear backs Harris, comments on VP speculation

(LEX 18) — "I think if somebody calls you on that, what you do is at least listen," said Beshear on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Earlier in the interview, Beshear indicated that he would only consider leaving his job as governor of Kentucky if he could further help his people and this country. He also threw his full support behind Harris.

"I’m excited to fully endorse Vice President Harris for the next President of the United States,” Beshear said. “The vice president is smart and strong, which will make her a good president. But she’s also kind and has empathy which can make her a great president.”

"The vice president is ready. She has my full endorsement," Beshear added. "I'm going to do everything I can to support her."

Beshear's name has been part of significant discussions about possible vice-presidential nominee picks. The democratic governor's success in a red state and approval rating is enticing to national democrats, according to experts.

While Beshear spent most of his Monday interview complimenting Harris and Biden, he also previewed how he might perform as Harris' running mate by launching a political hit on JD Vance. Vance, the Republican Vice-Presidential nominee, has faced some criticism for his portrayal of Appalachia in his book, "Hillbilly Elegy."

"I want the American people to know what a Kentuckian is and what they look like. Because let me just tell you that JD Vance ain’t from here," said Beshear. "Now, the nerve that he has to call the people of Kentucky - of Eastern Kentucky - lazy. Listen, these are the hard-working coal miners that powered the industrial revolution, that created the strongest middle class the world has ever seen. Powered us through two world wars. We should be thanking them, not calling them lazy.”