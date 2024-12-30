Jimmy Carter superfan from Corbin remembers the former president after he dies at 100

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Corbin, Kentucky is a long way from Plains, Georgia but that's where Reed Elliotte's heart is after learning about the passing of former President Jimmy Carter.

"It didn't feel like a celebrity, it felt personal, like a personal loss," said 14-year-old Elliotte, who met Carter several times.

He's the presidential superfan who knows just about everything about every U.S. president.

Elliotte met Carter in September of 2019 in Plains, Georgia and even had his picture taken with him.

"I said very quickly - you're my favorite president and I've prayed for you every time you've been sick and he said thank you that means a lot to me," recalled Elliotte.

When asked what he believes stands out about Jimmy Carter, the teen said, "How he treated people with kindness and respect and how he was the champion of peace and human rights."

Not many teenagers can say they got to meet a U.S. president - Reed Elliotte has met several. He said President Carter was special.

"I just want to thank him for being such a role model to many people in this world including me."

