Trump launches ‘Freedom Haulers’ initiative to expand trucking jobs for veterans

(LEX NEWS) — President Donald Trump is set to unveil a new initiative aimed at helping military veterans transition into trucking careers while expanding the nation's commercial driver workforce.

Speaking Thursday at the White House alongside senior administration officials and trucking industry leaders, Trump is set to highlight the initiative, a multi-agency effort involving the Departments of Transportation, Labor, Veterans Affairs and War.

According to the White House, the program is designed to streamline the process for veterans to obtain commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) and connect former service members with trucking industry jobs.

As part of the announcement, Werner Trucking reportedly plans to hire 1,400 new veteran drivers, while the Department of Transportation will expand eligibility for expedited CDL waivers. Veterans will now be able to qualify for the waiver up to 24 months after active-duty service, up from the current 12-month window.

The administration also announced that Indiana and Wyoming will join the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's "Even Exchange" program, which allows military truck drivers to more easily transfer their experience into civilian commercial driving credentials. White House officials said the remaining states will be encouraged to participate.

The initiative also seeks to increase access to CDL training for veterans who did not operate heavy vehicles during military service. The Department of Veterans Affairs says truck-driving schools are already eligible for GI Bill and Veterans Readiness & Employment benefits, with more than 2,800 veterans currently enrolled in training programs. The VA also plans a nationwide outreach campaign targeting approximately 19 million veterans.

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor will utilize its Employment Navigator Program to connect transitioning service members with trucking employers across the country, a release detailed.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said the administration believes the initiative will strengthen supply chains while helping veterans secure quality jobs after military service.

“Through the Freedom Haulers initiative, the President is expanding opportunities for our veterans by making it easier to obtain commercial driver's licenses once they conclude their service,” Kelly said in a statement.

According to information provided by the administration, truck drivers have seen a 7.42% increase in real wages during Trump's presidency. The White House also said veteran truck drivers experience fewer accidents and drive more miles than non-veteran drivers.

