Tokyo Games organizers get plea to cancel from medical body

The IOC and local organizers are starting three days of meetings, some of the final planning before they attempt start the postponed Olympics in little more than nine weeks.

They are meeting widespread skepticism with polling showing 60-80% oppose holding the games.

Medical groups have also expressed strong opposition with the virus far from under control in Japan where only 1-2% of the population is fully vaccinated.

The meetings will be headed by IOC vice president John Coates. He will attempt to again assure the Japanese population that the games will be “safe and secure.”

The Olympics are to open on July 23.

