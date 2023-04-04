'Neighborhood Healers' head into year two of connecting Black community to mental health

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been a year since 'Neighborhood Healers' have been deployed across Lexington for a pilot project led by University of Kentucky researchers aiming to reduce the barriers to mental health care for Black people in the community.

From the couch to the car and every step in between, it can take work to get professional therapy. There's figuring out who to see and if you can afford them, scheduling an appointment for a time that fits in your daily life, and then there's being honest with a stranger.

But your hairdresser or a mentor, who you already have a relationship with, can be much more comfortable. That's what Dr. Candice Hargons says led a group of researchers at the University of Kentucky to start the Neighborhood Healers Program.

Cost, lack of access, stigma, skepticism, lack of time and fear of judgment are all common barriers to mental health care, respondents reported in a 2021 survey conducted by the American Psychological Association.

With around 44,000 Black people in Lexington, Hargons says only 7% are seeking mental health care.

Owner of You've Got Curls, Melanie Day, says she's been a listening ear for people getting their hair done for 20 years.

"I mean it's a therapy session within its own," said Day. "There's this thing that 'therapy's expensive, get a haircut' and it's true."

Day joined the program's inaugural class of 20 community members who went through 8-10 hours of training to become a mental health first responder, which has provided training to help her talk to people going through mental health struggles.

"I'm a little bit more sensitive and I pick up on things maybe a little bit faster," said Day.

Listening and helping people also comes naturally to Melody Radford. She is the first lady of Growth Point Church where she often helps people experiencing homelessness and mentors young women. She also touches people as a volunteer with Step by Step for young moms and Avol Kentucky which works to end HIV and stigma.

"I feel like it is a daily thing for me," said Radford.

When she thinks about how she landed in her various roles, the word that comes to mind is 'loyal'.

"It means that once I'm in your life, I'm in it and there's no turning back. Whether you step away, or whether you come back, I'm still there with open arms," said Radford. "

"I've always been that person that can be the safe haven, meaning what you bring here stays here."

Hargons says for the past year, they've helped Black people in their community wade through the barriers to care to take the first step to heal. The program helped over 3,000 people and made over 1,000 referrals towards resources they can use.

"That means not only did we reach them, we have the indirect reach of their children, their family members, their community members, people they know," said Hargons.

Their goal is to help 15,000 people and train 100 first responders by the five-year mark when their funding grant ends.

"Within the Black community, as we all know, for many years, we looked at mental health as either crazy or something was going on in your life, but now we are in a new era where we are looking at mental health holistically," said Radford.

Hargons says they have already started training 20 more people and have opened applications for the next cohort in the fall.

In addition, Hargons says a Neighborhood Healers Clinic is coming in August. It will offer virtual telehealth services. University of Kentucky students will be supervised by licensed professionals.

"People won't even have to worry about cars and transportation being accessible," said Hargons. "We will use a sliding scale so that we can make sure that it's affordable for all community members."

They hope to receive an additional grant this year to begin training youth mental health first responders between the ages of 15 and 18.