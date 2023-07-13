Neighbors unsettled after woman killed in her Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are trying to find the person who shot a woman to death in her home late Tuesday night.

Investigators say a neighbor reported a possible burglary on St. Michael Drive around 11:50 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 68-year-old Beverly Keesecker with a gunshot wound. The coroner pronounced her dead at her home.

People who live nearby said the incident has left them shaken.

"It's just unsettling. Beverly never bothered anybody. Why would somebody want to hurt her?" said Tracy Sydnor. "She never bothered anybody. Senseless…. senseless."

Sydnor said people in the neighborhood try to keep an eye out.

"We talk and we look out for each other. If we see something going on, like I say, text messages, we're calling, we're texting, we're telling each other this is going on, watch out, be careful," she said.

Now, they wonder who did this to their neighbor and will they be caught?

"Very unsettling. She's just up the street from us, so now, I know the police officers are going to do their best, but it's still kind of scary to think someone's out here roaming around. If it was just a burglary, are they finished? Are they coming back? Do we need to worry?" Sydnor said.

Lexington police have asked that anyone who might have useful information give them a call at (859) 258-3600.

