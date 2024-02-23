Watch Now
Nelson County man accused of child abuse could face trial

Posted at 7:00 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 19:00:17-05

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — James Saldana appeared in court on Thursday for a scheduled sentencing, but due to his immigration status, he was not sentenced.

If convicted, Saldana could be deported, so he filed a motion to withdraw his plea.

He'll return to court for a hearing on the matter in March, learning whether he'll go to trial or not.

Watching the exchange play out, Saldana’s oldest daughter, Veronica, held it together.

“Terrifying. I'm still shaking a little. I'm sick to my stomach, but I didn't want to appear weak,” said Veronica.

In the spring of 2023, authorities arrested James Saldana of New Haven. Investigators described his home as full of feces and moldy laundry.

A grand jury later indicted him on four counts of first-degree criminal abuse and assault.

In January, Veronica met with LEX 18 and detailed a nightmarish childhood at the hands of her abusive father.

At the possibility of a trial, Veronica is hopeful.

“In one way it’s good because I don't want him out on parole and I don't want him free anywhere because he is a dangerous person,” said Veronica. “We know that the truth is on our side, and they're trying to say there's not proof of some of his abuse, but I think there's enough for any jury to convict him.”

As the case plays out, Veronica said her siblings are finally getting a taste of normalcy as they bond with their foster family and excel at school.

“Them having these opportunities that I never had, having friends, is something that all my siblings have always wanted,” said Veronica.

A hearing on Saldana’s motion to set aside his plea is set for March 7.

