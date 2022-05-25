New Circle Road homicide victim's aunt prays for change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For more than half a century, Nanetta Taylor has lived on Locust Avenue in Lexington.

She said she feels pretty safe in her home and that she doesn't go out much.

But in the wake of Tuesday's homicide just a few doors down, she said she's working to add an extra layer of protection.

"I'm gonna get me some security cameras put up pretty soon," Taylor said. "Probably next week. Other than that, I'm pretty safe. Feel real secure."

In the meantime, she prays for peace.

"My faith," she said. "Most definitely. It's nothing else to rely on. It's all we have."

She leans heavily on her faith because she, too, is mourning. Her nephew, Eric Boone, was shot and killed last week on New Circle Road.

"Taking it day by day," she said. "Day by day. It's all we can do."

But for those who have information on these murders, she said they can do more by talking to the police.

"If they don't have no help, then they can't do anything!" she said about detectives working to solve these cases.

LEX 18 spoke to Police Chief Lawrence Weathers the day after Boone's homicide last week. He urged the same thing.

"Let's face it," Chief Weathers said. "I don't know what people are doing in their personal lives. When I pull up to a scene, I need information. I need people to talk to me. I need people to tell me what's happening."

If you have any information about any homicides in the city, you are asked to call Lexington Police Department and the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers: at (859) 253-2020.