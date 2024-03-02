New details released in Louisville crash that left semi-truck hanging off bridge, driver in need of rescue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — New details have been released following a crash on Friday that left a semi-truck hanging off the Clark Memorial Bridge in Louisville with a driver inside that had to be rescued.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department chief, the crash that led to the dramatic rescue was the result of a vehicle heading south on the bridge hitting a car that was stalled in the right lane. The vehicle that hit the stalled car then lost control, which caused it to cross the center line and hit a semi-truck that was heading north.

That is when the semi-truck crashed through the guardrail and ended up dangling from the bridge.

LMPD says that the driver of the first vehicle, that struck the stalled car, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also provided an update on the status of the bridge and the damage the crash caused to it. They said that they are continuing to assess the damage but are expecting it to be back open by 6 p.m. on Saturday for vehicle traffic.

Officials say that two northbound lanes and one southbound lane will reopen, however the pedestrian areas on both sides of the bridge will remain closed for the time being.

James Ballinger with the transportation cabinet said that the super-structure exam has been completed, looking above and below the crash site and seeing what needs to be repaired. He said that the bridge is safe for vehicle travel and that the damage incurred by the crash does not affect the structural integrity of the bridge.

Ballinger added that most of the damage was contained to the sidewalk area, which is separate from the vehicle supports.

Historical data shows that in the last five years around 40 million vehicles have crossed the bridge and there have been less than 20 roadway departures, or similar accidents.