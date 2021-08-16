New era begins at UK as freshmen move in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There were two sets of clouds over the UK campus on Monday morning as students began moving into their dorm rooms. One batch was holding a little light rain. The other batch was more figurative in nature in that it didn’t produce moisture, only concern.

“We are going to have cases. You can’t eliminate COVID. It’ll probably be with me for the rest of my lifetime,” said University of Kentucky President, Dr. Eli Capilouto.

Dr. Capilouto is hoping enough of his students have been, or will consider getting vaccinated and that an indoor face masking requirement will help ease the spread of the virus on his campus this school year.

Dr. Capilouito was on campus for this 11th move-in day as freshman and sophomores got the keys to their new homes.

“In the car here I was thinking I cannot believe I am doing this. All the flashbacks to when he was a kid, a little boy, and here were are,” said Sarah Ferrell, who was dropping her son Evan off for this freshman year.

“Honestly, I don’t even believe I’m doing this. I’m going to cry now!” she continued. (For the record, she held it together and didn’t cry).

A day like this is equal parts excitement and apprehension. The school marching band played to make the incoming freshman feel welcomed while offering a little UK experience to kick off their college careers.

“I would say be yourself, trust your gut, and don’t be afraid to put yourself out of your comfort zone,” said Zach Miller of the advice he’d offer to incoming freshmen. Miller is a senior, so his advice is probably worth taking to heart.

Dr. Capilouto said he loves this day, as much as he loves presiding over graduation ceremonies.

“When you’re out here with these kids, year after year after year, and then have the blessing to see them years later, and see what kind of transformative experience they have here,” he said when asked if today’s rain showers were ruining the experience.

One set of clouds represented a minor nuisance. We’ll see what that other batch has to offer as these freshmen begin working their way through their first semester.

“It’ll be tough getting used to again because we had the mask mandate go away for a few months, but I think it’ll be okay,” Evan Ferrell said.

