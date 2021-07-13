New FCPS superintendent addresses teachers, staff ahead of new school year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There will be a new superintendent in charge when Fayette County kids and teachers return to the classroom in August.

This morning, Dr. Demetrus Liggins shared part of his vision for district schools with teachers and staff.

LEX 18 didn’t get the chance to speak one-on-one with Liggins, but we were able to sit in on his address to educators.

He spoke about his life, and why he became an educator. He also told the audience, despite the challenges of the last year, the next year was going to be great.

Jessica Greene, who is the administrative dean at Rise STEM Academy for Girls, said she’s confident in Liggins’ leadership.

“He’s got us on the right track, and speaking back to Manny's vision, speaking to what Dr. Helm led us through,” Greene said. “When they get on the bus, that's their first moment at school, and knowing everybody plays a role in the education those children are going to have, no matter where they're from, their background.”

Former Superintendent Manny Caulk died in December 2020 at 49 years old. Marlene Helm was acting superintendent until Liggins’ hire this year.

Liggins comes to Lexington from the Greenville Independent School District near Dallas, Texas. He signed a four-year contract with FCPS, and it begins July 26.

