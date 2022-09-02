New hearing set for former Lexington nurse accused of murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friday’s arraignment for 52-year-old Eyvette Hunter was brief, as the former Lexington nurse made her first public court appearance.

Hunter faces one count of murder after an elderly patient in her care died at Baptist Health Lexington earlier this year. Investigators say, in April, Hunter intentionally gave 97-year-old James Morris medicine without an order, which made him sick. He died on May 5th.

A grand jury indicted Hunter in August, and her bond was set at $100,000.

Friday morning, LEX 18 learned prosecutors filed a motion requesting a court order to search her cell phone. They’ll discuss that more during a hearing set for September 15th.

Hunter remains in the Fayette County jail. We spoke with her attorney, Daniel Whitley, after court. He said he believes his client is innocent.