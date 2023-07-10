New law enforcement training facility in Richmond named in honor of Jody Cash

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Beshear broke ground Monday on a new law enforcement training facility named in honor of fallen Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, who died in the line of duty in May 2022.

The Jody Cash Multipurpose Training Facility will be a 42,794-square-foot facility with a 50-yard, 30-lane firing range designed for officers to learn intensive and specialized training.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

The new center will support training for all of Kentucky’s law enforcement agencies except the Bowling Green, Lexington and Louisville Metro police departments, and KSP, which have their own independent academies.

Cash graduated from DOCJT Class 278 and as valedictorian of Kentucky State Police (KSP) Academy Class 89. He was a 22-year law enforcement veteran, serving with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the Murray State University Police and KSP. Cash retired from KSP with the rank of sergeant before joining the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Cash also worked with DOCJT as a peer mentor through the Kentucky Post-Critical Incident Seminar, supporting officers after traumatic or distressing events.

Since December 2019, nearly 1,100 Kentuckians have graduated DOCJT basic training after receiving more than 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over the course of 20 weeks.