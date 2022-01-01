New Year's Eve celebrated across Lexington amid COVID spread

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Despite rising COVID cases, New Year's Eve events in Lexington carried on.

It's one of the biggest bar nights of the year. After months of cancelled events, holidays, and big get-togethers patrons refused to let COVID-19 shut down anything this year.

"We're just trying to have fun with all of our friends. It's been a while," said Avery Combs as she hopped from bar-to-bar downtown.

Combs and her friends all got tested earlier in the day.

"We are scared but we are cautious people," said Anna Riley.

The New Year's Eve Black and White Ball expected 300-400 people before the night ended.

"We really wanted to use this as an opportunity for unity to bring people together. People have had a rough really a couple years since this thing started off with the pandemic. And so, we wanted to provide a place where people can have fun come out dance the night away. Just really enjoy the music," said organizer Ian Gabrielle.

Across town at Greyline Station, The Social Vegan partnered with Sassy Wellness to host a Latin dance party.

"The Latin community reached out to us and said that they wanted something to do for tonight. And so, we contacted Greyline Statin and they agreed to let us come down here and sort out everything. And we're super excited to dance with everyone tonight," said Sassy Wellness owner Libby Cortes.