Nicholasville answers question: When will the pool open?

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The wait continues for some Jessamine County residents hoping to make a splash at a local waterpark.

The city announced the park would open the week of the fourth of July. However, Doug Blackford, Director of General Government says parts delays, a leak and recent storms pushed them behind again.

"We had some construction delays, everyone's experiencing that obviously but down the stretch we filled the pool two weeks ago, we did identify a leak that we had to address and make a game plan for which we have and then we got hit with a storm," said Blackford.

He says the complete reconstruction was needed due to the age of the facility and they were working on it since last summer.

"We're at the final stages of it. We're butting up the final products in the pump room. We're going to be doing some testing in the next couple of days with the hope of we can get final approval from the state," said Blackford.

With the state's approval, Blackford believes the facility will be able to open early next week.

"We lost all last summer. So, we missed last summer swim season and we're already delayed this summer, so people are just excited to get back out when it's hot and enjoy the pool," he said.

Blackford says there are a couple of other community pools, but the Riney B. Parks pool is the main one for the community and has unique features.

"Just appreciate their patience we're eager to get this open too. we want this back and to see it full of kids for the community," said Blackford.