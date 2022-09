NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nicholasville Police made an arrest in connection to a local bakery burning.

Lana C. Rowland was arrested and faces charges of second-degree arson. Rowland was the owner of CNC Bakery in Nicholasville which caught fire on July 17th.

An investigation by Nicholasville Fire Marshal's Office and others led to Rowland's arrest in connection with the fire.

Rowland has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 26th.