Nicholasville Police Department hiring a social worker to help with crisis calls

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The family of a Nicholasville man shot and killed by police during a mental health crisis last year have said all along that they feel the presence of heavily armed Special Response Team officers escalated the situation.

Now, the department has announced that they’re hiring a person to help deal with crisis intervention.

Last October, 22-year-old Desman LaDuke was shot and killed by police a few hours after his aunt called 9-1-1 to report that he was suicidal and had a gun in the house. Early in the police response, uniform officers were able to talk with LaDuke, but LaDuke would not come outside and asked the officers to leave.

Less than an hour after the response began, the SRT officers responded and surrounded the house. Police said LaDuke repeatedly pointed a gun at officers before he was shot.

When asked about the case last month,the chief of the Nicholasville Police Department couldn’t say much because of pending litigation. But he did say that the department was hoping to hire a police social worker to help with crisis calls.

Now, just over a year after the shooting, the department has posted a listing for the position. A department Facebook post announcing the opening said that the person who takes the job will help with crisis intervention, short-term counseling and advocacy.

The department is looking for someone with a degree in social work, sociology, counseling or other human services fields.

In response to the news that the department is hiring a social worker, Sam Aguilar, LaDuke’s family’s attorney, released the following statement:

“The tragic killing of Desman LaDuke painfully underscores the critical need for mental health professionals within police departments. Introducing a social worker specialized in crisis intervention within the Nicholasville Police Department represents a laudable approach to crisis management. If such measures had been in place sooner, Desman would likely still be with us.

It's crucial to recognize that integrating mental health professionals within critical response teams should not be merely a response to tragic events. It should be a foundational approach in modern policing. Such roles are essential not only for the safety of the community, but also for the well-being of the officers who serve the community.

We encourage the Nicholasville Police Department and all law enforcement agencies to continue embracing such vital roles. Proactively including social workers and mental health counselors can prevent tragedies and represents a safer approach to law enforcement.”