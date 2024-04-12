Nicholasville Police Department works to provide free phones to abuse victims, other people in need

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Nicholasville Police Department is collecting old devices as a part of a new program to assist victims of abuse and other vulnerable people.

The department is partnering with the national 911 Cell Phone Bank program. The police department will serve as a donation center, collecting old cell phones, tablets and computers.

In exchange, the 911 Cell Phone Bank has provided Nicholasville with a set of wiped, refurbished phones that can be given to those in need.

The program is completely free and provides phones to victims of abuse, senior citizens and other vulnerable populations, with free service for 60 days.

Nicholasville Police Department's newly-hired social worker, Jackie Hisel, is responsible for launching the partnership.

She said the program will help address the needs of people leaving abusive situations, who oftentimes have their phones broken or shut off as a means of control.

"It's a vital service that is needed to provide appointments, childcare, transportation, whatever they need that they might not have had without having this service," Hisel said.

Not only does the program benefit people leaving potentially dangerous situations, but it also benefits the environment.

In 2023, the bank's annual report shows it recycled 107,237 pounds of electronics and kept them out of landfills.

"It's a win-win situation for everyone involved because it benefits those in need and then you've got a cell phone that you can't do anything with. Why not turn it in and let someone benefit from it?" Hisel said.

Nationwide, the 911 Cell Phone Bank has provided free phones to more than 200,000 people since it began in 2004.

To donate your old cell phone, tablet or computer, bring it to the Nicholasville Police Department, located at 510 N Main St.