Nicholasville police, school investigate after marijuana gummies incident

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — At least one parent has heard enough after learning that two middle school students needed medical attention after accidentally overdosing on marijuana gummies during school hours.

“It’s getting to be an every-week thing,” said Kassey Stinnett. She has two children attending East Jessamine Middle School.

“My kids text me from school letting me know stuff is happening, and it’s scary,” she continued.

According to police, a student brought in gummies laced with THC, the main psychoactive compound found in marijuana.

“They look like gummy bears, they taste like candy and I think this is a problem nationwide, especially where it’s not legal, you have kids getting into these things and they don’t know what they are,” said Sergeant Kevin Grimes of the Nicholasville police department.

Grimes said he is glad to know that the kids who required medical attention are doing well now, but he wasn’t ready to absolve any of them.

“We could possibly charge the student who brought them in with trafficking for providing those to the other kids. And we could charge the others kids with possession as well. We’re just not sure what direction we’ll go in right now,” he said.

Jessamine County school district superintendent Matt Moore also addressed the matter.

He wrote, “We are actively investigating an incident that occurred yesterday involving two students at East Jessamine Middle School, and we take these matters very seriously.”

Stinnett isn’t certain things are being taken seriously enough, however, given her repeated attempts to alert school officials of the problems her children have been sharing with her.

“I speak with the principal pretty much daily. They just say they’ll ‘look into it,’ or they’re ‘working on it,’” she explained.

