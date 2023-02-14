Nicholasville senior living community receives 4,000 Valentine's Day cards

Earlier this month, a senior living community in Nicholasville reached out to LEX 18 needing some help.

They were trying to collect as many Valentine's Day cards as they could. Now that Valentine's Day has arrived, they estimate they've received about 4,000 cards.

Cards came in from schools, churches, close to two dozen different states, all aiming to spread the love and joy on this day.

"Just seeing them happy makes me happy," said Will Naylor, the life enrichment director at Cedarhurst of Nicholasville.

Residents opened the cards, along with some candy and stuffed animals.

