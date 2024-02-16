NKU extends deadline because of FAFSA delays

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Northern Kentucky University is extending its deadline due to FAFSA delays.

According to a press release, the government changed it for the 2024-25 season and will now allow incoming freshmen to accept merit scholarship awards from May 1, 2024, to June 1, 2024.

NKU says they expect to start learning about financial awards for students in mid-March and will send out information as soon as possible.

LEX 18 reached out to the University of Kentucky in regards to FAFSA delays: