No school on Monday for Paris Independent Schools in honor of Super Bowl

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — No matter who wins on Sunday, it's a touchdown for kids at Paris Independent Schools. They have Monday off in honor of the Super Bowl.

This is the first time students at Paris Independent Schools will enjoy an extended Super Bowl weekend.

Superintendent Stephen McCauley says the holiday was added to the calendar last year after unanimous approval from the school board.

He says the change also got plenty of positive feedback from students and their families.

"This'll be an opportunity. Hopefully, it's a great game; you can stay up and watch the commercials, Taylor Swift sightings, whatever you're watching for," McCauley said.

Students also had off yesterday and today because of illness.

The superintendent tells LEX 18 the timing worked out because that extra day off Monday should help as everyone recovers.