No tip too small: Bluegrass Crime Stoppers seek public's assistance in August shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — During a new weekly update deemed "Crime of the Week," Lexington Police released photos on Wednesday in connection to a shooting that happened on August 8.

Now weeks into the investigation, detectives say they’ve exhausted their leads and need the help of the community.

An off-duty officer saw the incident in question. According to police, subjects in a car fired rounds at an SUV in the parking lot of the Speedway on New Circle Road.

Not long after, officers responded to Beresford Lane for more shots fired and that same car crashed into a pole.

Photos from Lexington Police show the suspected SUV that the passenger car was seen exchanging gunfire with. Another photo shows one of the suspects who entered the Speedway before shots were fired.

Whether a name, a description, or an observation of something that seemed off, the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers believe no tip is too small.

“Just that little bit of information that someone may know or think is relevant, they think, 'Well, I'm not gonna bother them with this' or 'I don't think it matters,' please share it because it can be that one piece of information that ties everything together and connects the dots,” said David Ashford, a board member with the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

You can submit anonymous tips to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers hereor call the tip line directly at (859) 253-2020.

