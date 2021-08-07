Watch
Norway's Ingebrigtsen upsets Cheruiyot to win 1500m gold

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins the men's 1500m final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Posted at 8:28 AM, Aug 07, 2021
TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway won gold in the Olympic men's 1500m final on Saturday, breaking the Games record to upset world champion Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya who took silver.

Josh Kerr of Britain ran a personal best to claim the bronze medal.

Ingebrigtsen was the first European winner of the event since Spain's Fermin Cacho in Barcelona in 1992.

The Norwegian started fast and took the lead before Cheruiyot overtook him and dictated the pace for the majority of the race as Ingebrigtsen tucked in behind.

The 20-year Norwegian sped past Cheruiyot on the last lap, however, to clock a blistering 3:28.32 and claim the gold medal.
 

