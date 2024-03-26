'Not your grandma's needlepoint': Why an old-school hobby is growing in popularity

(LEX 18) — With each tiny stitch, Kaitlyn Lawson creates heirloom pieces through the art of needlepoint.

"I just started a few months ago, and it's been a blast," she said. "I can do something with my hands while I'm doing something else too."

She's just 24 years old, and she's not alone. A new generation is picking up canvases and thread, discovering an old-school hobby that returned during the pandemic.

"It is crazy busy," said Meredith Willett, who's owned M's Canvashouse in Lexington for nearly 34 years. "We are really excited about so much growth in the needlework industry."

Willett sells a wide variety of needlepoint canvases, threads, and accessories. She's been watching recently as needlepoint became popular among millennials and Gen Z.

"It's not your grandma's needlepoint," she told LEX 18. "And I think that makes such a huge difference."

Not only is it relaxing, even meditative, but Willett also says needlepoint can be social; it's part of the appeal for audiences of all ages.

"People like to be together, women like to be together," she said. "The camaraderie of having a group of people sit down and stitch is really nice."

In an increasingly digital world, needlepoint keeps young people off their phones. That's the case for Lawson, who now finds herself stitching before bed.

"It's easier and better than just scrolling on your phone, and it's just a lot of fun," she said.