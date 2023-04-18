Watch Now
Officer critically injured in Louisville mass shooting diagnosed with pneumonia

Louisville Metro Police Department
Posted at 5:03 PM, Apr 18, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A police officer seriously hurt in last week's mass shooting in Louisville has developed pneumonia.

Officer Nick Wilt is in critical but stable condition after he suffered a gunshot wound to the head during the shooting at Old National Bank which left five victims dead.

The Louisville Metro Police Foundation says Wilt has been diagnosed with pneumonia while being treated.

Officer Wilt's twin brother says pneumonia is a common complication for people on ventilators and that doctors are working to treat it now.

