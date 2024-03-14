Officials working to get ahead of parking problems in growing downtown Georgetown

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Downtown Georgetown is booming with business, sometimes leading to parking complications.

With upcoming projects like a new justice center, a proposed farmer's market pavilion, and other construction, city and county leaders are trying to devise a temporary parking solution.

Mayor Burney Jenkins said that the conversations are still preliminary, and nothing has been approved yet, but officials are trying to avoid any problems the construction might cause.

They're eyeing an empty lot at the corner of E. Washington and N. Mulberry Streets, about a block from Main Street. If covered in gravel, it could add about 40 new parking spots.

The added parking would be a welcome change for business owners and downtown shoppers.

Even in the middle of the afternoon on Thursday, most of the downtown parking was full. Shopper Eleanor Ratliff was lucky to find a spot close to where she was going, but she said that's not always the case.

"At times you choose to go elsewhere. But being retired when you come down when school is in session, you do find a parking place a little bit easier," Ratliff said. "But it is a challenge, I will say that. It is a challenge."

Shannon Burns, the owner of Birdsong Quilting downtown, said it was worth the heavy cost of securing a parking lot for her business. But for businesses downtown without dedicated parking, the lack of spaces takes a toll.

"I personally shop downtown because I like to support all my Main Street businesses, and unless I walk from my store where I have parking it's a challenge to find parking downtown," Burns said.

Burns said she hopes additional solutions will be considered, such as talking to private landowners near downtown or working with churches to open lots when church isn't in session.

Ratliff said she's glad action's being taken to address the problem.

"That's the challenge of a growing town, and we are growing," Ratliff said.