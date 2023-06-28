Oldest living Kentucky Derby champ's halter auctioned off to support Deputy Conley Memorial Fund

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County community is continuing its work to support the family of fallen Deputy Caleb Conley.

Silver Charm, the 1997 Kentucky Derby champion and oldest living winner, had his halter auctioned off for $1,000 by Old Friends Farm in support of the memorial fund to assist Conley's family.

Conley was killed just over a month ago after being shot during a traffic stop on I-75.

Old Friends Farm presented the proceeds to the Scott County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

"You know, these guys risk their lives every day for us and the least we can do, or the least Silver Charm can do, is help out a little bit when we can," said Michael Blowen, president and founder of Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm.

The GoFundMe for the Deputy Conley Memorial Fund has surpassed $100,000. Several more fundraisers are planned in the coming weeks.

On Friday, June 30, the Georgetown Steak 'n Shake is hosting a car show from 5 to 8 p.m. All proceeds from sales of blue cotton candy milkshakes will go directly to support the Conley family.

"We're going to make sure they're taken care of for years to come," said owner Donnie Thompson.

To find more information about the memorial fund, you can visit its GoFundMe page.

