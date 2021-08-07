Olympic Canoe/Kayak Day 15: German men, Hungary women claim K-4 500m sprint gold

FINALS DETAILS

A slew of Canoe/Kayak medals were awarded Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics, where Germany's men and Hungary's women claimed debut gold in the K-4 500-meter finals at Sea Forest Waterway.

Germany's men were followed by the silver medalists from Spain, while Slovakia claimed bronze in the men's final.

The Hungary women were joined on the podium by Belarus and Poland.

In the women's C-2 500, China's Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya won the gold medal, while Poland and Hungary took the silver and bronze, respectively.

In the men's C-1 1000, Isaquias Queiroz Dos Santos of Brazil grabbed gold ahead of competitors from China and Moldova.