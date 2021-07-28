Olympic Field Hockey Day 5: Aussie men, Dutch women shine

Australia men knock off Argentina

BOX SCORE

Australia won its third consecutive match in the men's field hockey tournament at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, using a scoring barrage before halftime on the way to a 5-2 victory over the reigning Olympic champions from Argentina.

Australia fell behind early in a match that got underway in rainy conditions, but they stormed back with four goals by halftime and went on to win 5-2.

"It was a good grind that first five, 10 minutes," said Andrew Charter, Australia's goalkeeper.

OTHER MEN'S SCORES

In other men's matches at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch, Germany also found the net five times to hand Great Britain its first setback of the tourney; Belgium brushed aside South Africa with a 9-4 drubbing; the Netherlands beat Canada 4-2; host Japan earned its first point of the tournament with a 2-2 draw against New Zealand; and India defeated Spain 3-0.

Dutch women dominate

BOX SCORE

The most dominant match of the day on the women's side was provided by the Netherlands, which won Olympic silver at Rio 2016 and looks every bit as strong in Tokyo. The Dutch blasted South Africa 5-0 in a Pool A match to claim their third consecutive victory in the tourney.

OTHER WOMEN'S SCORES

In other pool play matches, Spain picked up its first win in the tourney with a 2-1 victory over New Zealand in Pool B; Great Britain scored in each quarter on the way to a 4-1 win over India in Pool A; and Germany, which claimed Olympic bronze in Rio, got past Ireland 2-0 in Pool A.