Olympic Golf Day 7: American Xander Schauffele's long eagle putt highlights men's second round

Posted at 4:47 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 05:33:50-04

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day's action at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Bombs away on greens, not tees

Nobody bats an eye anymore when world-class golfers send tee shots 300, 325, 350 yards and sometimes more off the tee.

Tiger Woods was a freakishly big hitter and more or less on another planet in his prime, but replays of those Tiger Bombs seem almost quaint now. Nostalgic, even. Hitting the ball a mile is practically standard on the PGA (and LPGA) tours.

It's old hat, really. Yawn. You want to wake up a gallery these days? You've gotta drop bombs on the greens, too.

Which brings us to American Xander Schauffele, who rolled in a . Also stuffingeagle putt to get to 8-under-par Friday in the second round of the men's Olympic tournament.

And he wasn't alone. Frenchman Antoine Rozner nailed a long eagle putt of his own while flirting with the fringes of the leaderboard.

 

