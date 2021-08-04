Olympic table tennis Day 12: China on to gold medal matches

China's women roll through Germany

China continues to cut through the table tennis field like the proverbial hot knife through butter, its women's team surging past Germany to reach the gold medal match.

After a 3-0 win of Austria in the first round and a 3-0 win over Singapore in the quarterfinals, what would No. 3 seed Germany bring to the table?

Not enough. China collected another 3-0 win and will meet No. 2 seed Japan in the final.

Wang Manyu and Chen Meng won their doubles opener 3-0, then Sun Yingsha did the same. Meng lost the first set of the decisive match but collected a 3-1 win nonetheless.

China will meet Japan for the gold medal on Thursday, hours after Germany and Hong Kong contest the bronze medal match.

China's men cruise by South Korea

Whether it's Japan or Germany across from China in the team final, there's no question who will be favored to claim gold.

China smashed South Korea on Wednesday to reach the men's gold medal match adding another name to the list of nations it sent home without as much as a single match won.

Xu Xin and Ma Long breezed to a 3-0 doubles win and Fan Zhendong also swept to a 3-0 win before Ma Long won his first two sets against Lee Sang-su only to see the South Korea knot the match at 2-2. Fan completed the win with an 11-6 fifth-set victory.