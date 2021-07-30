Olympic Volleyball Day 7: Canadian men keep pace in balanced Pool A

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day's action at Ariake Arena.

Canada's men sweep winless Venezuela

Canada's men on Friday became the fifth country in Pool A with at least two victories at the Tokyo Olympics, sweeping past the sixth and cellar-dwelling country in the pool standings, 0-4 Venezuela.

After methodically marching to a 25-13 win in the first set, Canada found itself in a far more spirited second set, 25-22. But Venezuela had given its all just to keep it that close, and it showed in the third set, 25-12.

Nick Hoag and Stephen Maar each registered double-digit kills for Canada, which improved to 2-2 in pool play.

Poland snaps Japan's win streak

Poland's pool play got off to a rough start with a close loss to Iran, but the team bounced back in later games, most recently extending its winning streak to three while simultaneously ending Japan's.

The home team entered the match with victories over Venezuela, Canada and Italy under its belt but couldn't keep up with Poland. The Japanese nearly avoided getting swept by keeping the third set close but ultimately lost 22-25, 21-25, 24-26.