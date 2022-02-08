LIVE UPDATES: Chen and Hanyu highlight men's short program

It's been just over 20 hours since the first figure skating medals were determined at the 2022 Winter Olympics and it's already time to get the next competition underway.

The team event medals went to the Russian Olympic Committee (gold), United States (silver) and Japan (bronze), and now we move on to seeing each of the four traditional skating disciplines - starting with the men's short program.

The 29 athletes performing at the Capital Indoor Stadium are highlighted by three-time reigning world champion Nathan Chen of the U.S., who was a shocking 17th in the short program four years ago at his Olympic debut, and Japan's two-time defending Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu.

Group 1 feat. Jin Boyang

9:05 p.m. ET: We join following the first group due to unexpected difficulties. To catch you up...

This group of six featured China's Jin Boyang, who was fourth at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games. He leads with a score of 90.98 points with a program that included two quadruple jumps: quad lutz and quad toeloop.

Vladimir Litvintsev of Azerbaijan is in second for the time being with 84.15 points, followed by Nikolaj Majorov of Sweden (78.54), Swiss Lukas Britschgi (76.16), Estonia's Aleksandr Selevko (65.29) and Canadian Roman Sadovsky (62.77).

Both Jin and Sadovsky have already appeared at these Games, competing for their countries in both segments of the team event.

Of the starting 29, 24 will advance to the free skate in two days. With his placement so far, Jin is the first to guarantee his spot there.

Group 2 feat. Brezina, Bychenko

9:20 p.m. ET: The second group includes Sihyeong Lee of Korea, Mexico's Donovan Carrillo, Ivan Shmuratko of Ukraine, Israeli Alexei Bychenko and Czech Republic's Michal Brezina.

American Vincent Zhou was placed in this group but was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID on Monday. Zhou represented the U.S. in the free skate portion of the team event and is now an Olympic silver medalist, which joins his 2019 world bronze medal in men's singles.