On the brink; UPS, union workers bracing for a strike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The company formerly known for running “the tightest ship in the shipping business” is on the verge of springing a leak. UPS workers are preparing to go on strike beginning on August 1.

“Currently there are no negotiations scheduled to continue. So if we go down this road until July 31, there will be a strike,” said Local 651 Teamsters representative, Brandon Grow.

Grow was at the Lexington UPS warehouse on Wednesday morning where 75-100 teamsters practiced for the strike. Preparations like this are being made around the nation as the union and UPS management remain far apart on several issues.

“They’re far apart with part-timers’ wages as well as full-time wages,” said Local 651 President, James Brant.

Brant said the union wants the entire fleet of UPS delivery trucks to be equipped with air conditioning, and they feel it’s time for the company to share with its employees given the profits it has enjoyed for the last three years.

“During the pandemic the company had record profits and we had none,” Brant said. “They’re continuing to make record profits and we’re not reaping the benefits,” he continued.

Brant and Grow are disturbed that UPS part-time employees are having to take on two or three additional jobs to make ends meet. That practice is not uncommon for part-time workers, however, they feel, it’s unfair to these part-time workers who deserve a bigger share given their contributions to the company.

“Delivery trucks don’t deliver packages without part-timers loading them. Those feeder trucks; the semis going down the road, those boxes are all loaded by part-time workers,” he stressed.

The union and management have until 11:59 pm on July 31 to collectively bargain a new deal. If that happens a strike would be averted even though it would take several days or weeks to ratify the new contract.

“No one wants to go on strike, but sometimes it’s necessary,” Brant said.

Union workers have certain benefits that’ll kick in if they do walk out, so Brant said he feels good about the leverage they’d maintain during any extended work stoppage.