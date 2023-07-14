ONE Lexington launches free programs for teens impacted by gun violence, incarcerated parents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington anti-violence organization is aiming to help teens impacted by gun violence or who have incarcerated parents with a new set of free programming.

ONE Lexington, led by Devine Carama, is partnering with organizations across town to offer free basketball, baseball, boxing, computer coding and music programs for teens who qualify.

The programs, known as Creating Alternative Pathways, are open to anyone ages 12 to 17 who has an incarcerated parent or has been impacted by gun violence.

"It leaves them more susceptible to not just gun violence, but depression, to substance use, these are the things that we saw in our research early on," Carama said.

"How can we eliminate that risk? How can we engage that population more so they don't fall victim to some of these things that come with the trauma of having a parent that's incarcerated or dealing with gun violence?"

Creating Alternative Pathways comes as the list of shootings this year in Lexington continues to grow.

The city is nearing 60 shooting incidents, including more than 10 homicides since the beginning of the year.

ONE Lexington is currently offering a summer camp program for teens in Lexington. Many participants have lost loved ones to gun violence.

"When your family gets impacted, and then your whole family gets impacted, it's good to get mentoring and stuff," said 13-year-old Paul Tolley, who lost his uncle to a shooting incident.

The Creating Alternative Pathways program already has about 30 participants, according to Carama. He said the registration is still open as they look for more kids to get involved.

To register, parents can find a registration form here or can contact Carama at Dcarama@lexingtonky.gov.

