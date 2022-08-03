Watch Now
News

Actions

One person dead, one injured in a plane crash near Cynthiana

plane crash harrison county
Cynthiana Police Chief
plane crash harrison county
Posted at 7:21 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 19:31:21-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were involved in a small plane crash on Wednesday evening.

According to Cynthiana Police, the plane wasn't up very long when they attempted to land due to weather. Two people were in the two-seater plane at the time.

One person died and the other was injured.

This is a developing story, please stick with LEX 18 News as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You can help! Click to Donate

You can help! Click to Donate