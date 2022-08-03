One person dead, one injured in a plane crash near Cynthiana

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were involved in a small plane crash on Wednesday evening.

According to Cynthiana Police, the plane wasn't up very long when they attempted to land due to weather. Two people were in the two-seater plane at the time.

BREAKING: Plane crash at Cynthiana airport in Harrison Co. Cynthiana Police Chief Doug Robinson tells me two people were on the plane, one died - another person injured. He says weather was a contributing factor. @LEX18News — Leigh Searcy (@LSearcLex) August 3, 2022

One person died and the other was injured.

