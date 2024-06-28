Police: Man shot while driving near Newtown Pike and 2nd Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was shot Thursday evening while driving in Lexington.

Lexington Police Department reports that they responded to the area of Newtown Pike and Second Street around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a shots-fired call.

When officers arrived, they found spent shell casings in the roadway.

A short time later, a man showed up at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim advised he sustained the injury while traveling through the area by car.

This is an ongoing investigation. Call LPD at 859-258-3600 or submit an anonymous tip here if you have any information.

Newtown Pike was closed from Main to 3rd Street but has since reopened.