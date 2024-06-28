Watch Now
News

Actions

Police: Man shot while driving near Newtown Pike and 2nd Street

IMG_5332.jpg
LEX 18
IMG_5332.jpg
Posted at 8:01 PM, Jun 27, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was shot Thursday evening while driving in Lexington.

Lexington Police Department reports that they responded to the area of Newtown Pike and Second Street around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a shots-fired call.

When officers arrived, they found spent shell casings in the roadway.

A short time later, a man showed up at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim advised he sustained the injury while traveling through the area by car.

This is an ongoing investigation. Call LPD at 859-258-3600 or submit an anonymous tip here if you have any information.

Newtown Pike was closed from Main to 3rd Street but has since reopened.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18