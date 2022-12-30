One week later, Casey County residents still without water

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a whole week without water, some Casey County residents are nearing their breaking point.

“I had a little steam of water, then I got up Saturday morning and it wasn’t running one bit and I ain’t had nothing since,” said Curtis Griffin.

Griffin is one of 300 East Casey County Water District customers still without water after last Friday’s winter storm.

Another customer, Russell Evans, said he lost his water on Christmas.

“Yeah, this is not good. This is hard, but we’re making it,” said Evans.

Down the road, Timothy Folger said his kids are getting antsy and eager for a hot shower.

“I mean, it’s frustrating, but there ain't nothing I can do about it, just have to take it as it comes and pray that we get water later today, tomorrow, I don’t know,” said Folger.

Other communities across Kentucky had their water restored days ago, but Casey County can’t keep up. According to water officials, the district is at the mercy of its suppliers in Liberty, Russell Springs, and Campbellsville.

“They can’t pump us any water because they’re having the same issues we’re having. They have to get their customers up and going, then they’ll push water out to us, then we can in turn push water out to our customers,” explained Mark Yaden, assistant manager for East Casey County Water.

Problems at Casey County’s Water District have only been made worse by a lack of information. The office is closed through Monday, January 2. In the meantime, customers have relied on the agency’s Facebook page for updates.

Two Casey County water officials are working tirelessly to address each call, and until they reach every pipe, they ask for patience.

“I’m not trying to make light of anyone being out of water, but just hang with us, we’re trying,” said Yaden.