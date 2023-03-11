One week later, KU reflects on response to deadly storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One week after deadly winds tore through Kentucky, progress continues on cleanup and power restoration.

Kentucky Utilities spokesperson Daniel Lowry applauded the company’s response considering the circumstances.

“This is the kind of storm that doesn't come along very often, thankfully,” said Lowry.

From power lines and vehicles to homes and people, the wind left its mark on Kentucky.

“The wind gusts in this storm were hurricane force, so we had a hurricane, almost, sweeping through Kentucky,” said Lowry.

Reflecting on the company’s response, Lowry said planning began before the storm ever hit. As soon as the winds rolled through, backup crews were on the phone and headed to Kentucky.

Along with KU’s 500 workers, 1,500 backup personnel aided in restoration and cleanup. In all, they handled 3,500 downed wires, more than 800 broken poles, and 400,000 customers without power.

Starting with critical infrastructure like fire departments and ending with the smallest of power grids, Lowry said power has been restored to every customer who went dark during the storm.

While the wind’s impact matched prior storms, like events in 2003 and 2009, Lowry says the recovery this time around was one of the best. He credits the lack of ice during the storm and mild weather in the following days.

“We announced on Monday we hoped to have the majority of customers back by Wednesday night, and we got 99% restored by that time,” said Lowry.

Friday night and one week later, all customers have power and backup crews have gone back home.

For now, KU hopes property owners take note of trees that might have been weakened in the wind. If you have questionable trees on your property, you should contact KU at 800-572-1113.