One year after record high, gas prices lower, holding steady

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been a year since Kentucky gas prices hit a record high average of $4.79 per gallon. Prices have come down since last year, but aren't quite where drivers hope to see them. Still, though, a AAA spokesperson says there is good news.

On Wednesday evening, Cole Dahlinghaus was passing through Madison County from Ohio. He was one of many people stopping to fill up at the Buc-ee's along I-75. He remembers how expensive a fill-up was in 2022.

"At one point, it was $200 to fill this up, which was last year at this time, which eats at a vacation, makes a vacation much more expensive," Dahlinghaus said.

"I know we still like to complain that they're a little high now, but they're nothing compared to last year," said AAA of the Blue Grass spokesperson Lori Weaver Hawkins. "A year ago, as we were getting ready to start the summer travel season, we were looking at gas prices about $1.40 to even up to $1.50 higher than what we're seeing today,"

Hawkins said, despite increasing demand, prices are holding steady.

"A big reason is that oil prices haven't jumped up and also we're seeing that gasoline stocks are higher, so that plays into the laws of supply and demand, they're in our favor, at least for now."

GasBuddy.com shows the Buc-ee's in Madison County is the cheapest in the area at $2.95 a gallon for regular unleaded. For diesel, it’s $3.22. Hawkins said she doesn't expect to see any dramatic drops from the current prices. Still, it is improvement. Drivers like Dahlinghaus hope to see improvement a little further on down the road.