One year later, Lexington homicide victim's family pleas for justice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A year after the murder of Kobe Persley, his family is renewing calls for justice.

"We are just trying to keep his memory alive," said Elijah Persley, Kobe's dad.

The family released balloons in his favorite colors in his memory on Friday.

Elijah says even though it's been a year, no amount of time will heal his pain.

"I'm just lost for words still. I think about him all the time," said Elijah.

Kobe was just 20 years old when was shot multiple times in a Lexington park in January 2021.

He died one month later from his injuries.

"This week alone has been rough for me because all I can do is think about my son," said Elijah. "I know he is still watching down on us, and he just wants his justice. I know he does."

Kobe's murder case is at a standstill. The case is open with no suspect.

That's frustrating for Elijah. He wants to see or know more about what police are doing.

"Not enough is being done at all. There are so many involved murders here in Lexington, it's pitiful and the police aren't doing nothing about it. They're not doing their job," said Elijah.

Lexington Police tell us they are still working on the case and sent this statement:

"Our detectives are still investigating the case. If anybody knows anything about the case please reach out to our detectives or submit an anonymous tip via crime stoppers."

Meanwhile, Persley has decided to act on his own and raised the reward for information to $3,000.

"Somebody should say something because somebody knows something," said Elijah.

He plans to continue releasing balloons in Kobe's memory every year and renewing the family's call for justice.

