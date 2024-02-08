Online ads for realistic 'fidget focus' guns create concern

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This week, a concerned parent contacted LEX 18 about an ad that appeared on her son's social media feed. The ad displayed a realistic toy gun, marketed as a "fidget" device to support those with ADHD and anxiety.

The device also claims to fire plastic pellets and is described as a "fun way to focus your mind" by its seller.

A quick search pulls up dozens of similar devices for sale. While some are bright and colorful, others are only visually distinguishable from real firearms by a bright orange tip.

Users on Facebook report spotting similar ads across the country.

"The fact that they are now marketing guns as a solution to ADHD and stress is absolutely deplorable!" one user wrote.

The Lexington Police Department advises parents to open a dialogue with their children, as such fake firearms could create potentially dangerous confusion.

"I think it's important to have that conversation about the difference, especially if your kid may have one. And if you have a real firearm in the house, explaining the difference between a real firearm and this toy gun," said Sgt. Guy Miller.

Kathi Crowe of Moms Demand Action's Lexington chapter also expressed concerns over the danger of such realistic "toys."

"Can you imagine a child taking this to school? And showing other kids? And what that would cause?" Crowe said.

CDC data shows firearms are the leading cause of death among children and teens in Kentucky, with 93 firearm-related deaths in 2021.

"Too many times in Kentucky, you hear of a child accessing a weapon that is not secure and they shoot somebody, they shoot themselves, shoot their brother, and this would just enhance that," Crowe said.

The child safety non-profit, Safe Kids Worldwide, provides guidance to parents about gun safety.

Their tips include keeping guns out of reach and out of sight of children, storing firearms securely, talking to children about the difference between real and fake firearms, and properly disposing of any guns that you don't need.

