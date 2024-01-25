Online fundraiser created for man killed after being hit by train in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — An online fundraiser has been created for a man who died after being hit by a train in Lexington.

Lexington police say they were dispatched to the incident in the area of Ironworks Pike around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, where a Norfolk Southern train hit a person. When they arrived, they found one person who was dead.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office later identified the man who died as 47-year-old Edgar Thomas Miller.

A GoFundMe has been created to cover expenses. Click here to donate.