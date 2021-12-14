Watch
Operation BBQ Relief prepares to feed thousands of meals in Mayfield

Posted at 11:07 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 11:16:57-05

MAYFIELD. KY. (LEX 18) — Operation BBQ Relief is preparing thousands of meals to feed folks in the Mayfield area starting at 11 a.m. (CT) Tuesday, December 14.

They’re set up at Trace Creek Baptist Church, but individual meals will be handed out Tuesday in the Lowe’s Parking lot in Mayfield.

Operation BBQ Relief plans to make 5-6,000 meals Tuesday, but expects to ramp up to 15-18,000 a day over the next several days.

