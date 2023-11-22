Organization pays off mortgage for family of Deputy Caleb Conley

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — An organization dedicated to assisting American heroes and their families is making sure the family of fallen Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley is living without a mortgage payment.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was created in honor of firefighter Stephen Siller, who sacrificed his life on September 11 in New York City.

Since then, the organization has been dedicated to providing mortgage-free living to injured veterans, as well as Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders.

This month, Tunnel to Towers selected 50 families across the country to receive the donation, one of them being the Conley family.

Deputy Conley was shot and killed while on duty on May 22. He leaves behind two children and a wife, who will now get to remain in their home without a monthly payment.

Tunnel to Towers hosts events across the country, including here in the Commonwealth.

Lesley Allen is the director for the annual Tunnel to Towers 5K in Northern Kentucky. The wife of a first responder herself, she works to make sure the families of those who make the ultimate sacrifice are taken care of.

"We can't bring their loved ones back, but knowing that they can have the peace of mind not having to worry about just one thing that's paid for, just one thing that we can do to allow them more time to grieve and more time to take care of their children," Allen said.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office wrote to LEX 18 on Tuesday that they are "very appreciative" of what the organization has done for the Conley family.

To learn how you can help Tunnel to Towers in its mission to assist families of heroes across the country, you can visit the foundation's website.

Tunnel to Towers Northern Kentucky hosts its annual run in support of the foundation every September.