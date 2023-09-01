Overdose Awareness Day hits home for Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — August 31 is recognized as Overdose Awareness Day, a time to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths.

Breaking down the numbers, John Wilson with Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) said, "As a nation, we lost over a hundred thousand people last year to drug overdoses; that's the equivalent of one large airplane crashing every day, so this is truly an epidemic that's affecting our country.”

The national crisis gets personal when honing in on Kentucky.

"Think about that: over 2,100 Kentuckians lost their lives last year," said Wilson.

Of 2022's 2,100 overdose deaths, nearly 73% were caused by fentanyl.

Wilson said the stigma of drug use often keeps people from realizing who can fall victim to overdose.

"Fentanyl and other synthetics are being included in pills like Adderall," said Wilson. "There might be a student at a university who wants to get Adderall to stay up late for a test… let's say that Adderall has fentanyl in it. It's something that we all need to be concerned about because it affects people who may not be voluntarily using an opioid, and that's what's so startling to me.”

On Overdose Awareness Day, he hopes people see the seriousness of the crisis.

"It's preventable," said Wilson. "That's the thing that's so frustrating; it's preventable, and if we come together and focus on this, we can make great inroads to erasing this problem.”

He's seen the outcome of hope and help. For anyone struggling, he urges them to reach out immediately, knowing recovery is possible.

"There are more people in recovery today than there are in addiction," said Wilson.

Call Addiction Recovery Care at (888) 351-1761.

According to Wilson, ARC offers on-demand treatment.

For additional assistance, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department offers a harm reduction program.

The program includes an anonymous syringe exchange and free and confidential Narcan supplies, which can be used to reverse opioid overdoses.

The program is available at the health department on Newtown Pike from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Thursday and from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoons.

