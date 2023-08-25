Paint bandits: Residents finding property damage from paint-filled balloons

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A couple of paint bandits have significantly damaged a few homes and cars in a Nicholasville neighborhood.

“I saw a drone when they first got it. So now they’ve advanced the drone into a weapon,” said Justin Waldrop. Waldrop lives across the street from two of the victims.

“So far, they’re at $800 to a $1,000 price quote,” he said of the cost to repair the damage, which includes large paint splotches on cars, homes, and driveways.

Waldrop said it’s likely a few school-aged kids having a little fun.

Police have been looking into the matter. Waldrop said they’ve been going door to door asking if anyone owns a drone. So far, no one has ‘painted themselves into that corner” by answering, ‘Yes.’

Waldrop held a fragment of the evidence, remnants of a used balloon.

“What they do is attach it to a string and this little hook. When they let go of the hook, it’s on the victim’s car,” he explained.

So far, it’s only happened twice, to Justin’s knowledge, and the list of victims is limited to 2 or 3 of his neighbors.