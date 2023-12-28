Pair of dogs recovering at the Lexington Humane Society after being found neglected, unable to walk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two dogs were found stranded in the middle of a Lexington intersection just before the holidays, struggling to even stand.

The pair, Barry and Holly, are believed to be brother and sister. They were found malnourished, severely underweight and dirty along Todds Road in Lexington three days before Christmas.

They are now in recovery at the Lexington Humane Society, where both are on a long road towards good health.

The humane society is asking for community assistance in the process, as the cost of medical care and treatment for the two is expected to be high.

"It's a long journey ahead for them, so we need all the financial help we can get so we can help them," said Katy Stoess, the special events manager at LHS.

The two have made progress since arriving at the shelter.

"Neither of them is out of the woods completely, but they're doing much better," Stoess said. "Barry has a little more pep in his step. Holly's still a little shut down, but day by day we're making progress, and our vet is doing her best to get them 100%."

To help cover the needs of the humane society and help dogs like Barry and Holly, a link to donate can be found here.