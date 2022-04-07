Paper recycling returns to Lexington curbsides

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An old program is returning, and for many, it’s not a moment too soon. After a nearly three-year hiatus, paper recycling from your doorstep is back as of Thursday.

Paper is once again being accepted in curbside recycle carts and mixed recycling dumpsters. Cartons, such as broth boxes, milk cartons, and juice boxes, can also now be recycled.

In 2019, the paper recycling program was scrapped when no one wanted our paper and the city ran out of buyers. But upgrades to the facility and a reduction in contaminated paper allowed this to happen. Now it’s time to retrain ourselves in the habit of recycling paper materials.

“We’ve missed the convenience of being able to recycle paper curbside,” said Mayor Linda Gorton. “Now the machinery at the Lexington Recycle Center has undergone a $4.2 million upgrade, and we’re ready to go.”

The new equipment and upgrades to existing devices will allow the Recycling Center to:



Sort paper collected curbside more effectively, and produce better quality paper.

Increase the capacity of the center to produce higher quality recyclables to sell.

Use optical sensors to better sort plastics.

Sort out glass earlier in the process to reduce equipment damage from broken glass.

Carry material more efficiently thanks to a new conveyor belt layout.

In addition to the city’s investment in the improved equipment, the Carton Council awarded the city a grant that allows the city to recycle cartons.

The city will continue picking up paper recyclables at the seven yellow bins scattered around Lexington. The paper-only program will be evaluated after several months to determine whether it is still adding value to the city’s overall recycling efforts.

Since January 2021 Lexington has collected more than 6,154 tons of “clean” paper from the yellow bins, which is more than 324 semi-tractor trailer loads.

The Recycle Center now accepts: aluminum and steel cans, tins and lids; #1 and #2 plastic bottles, jars and jugs (caps on); paper; cartons (caps on); glass bottles and jars; cardboard; and paperboard. Materials put in recycle carts and dumpsters should be clean, dry and loose. Recyclable materials should never be bagged.

A downloadable flyer of acceptable materials is available here.

For more information, visit LexingtonKY.gov/Recycle.